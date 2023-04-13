Look inside 2 Myra Manor, Malahide

Myra Manor was built in a brief window when planners allowed new so called "millionaire's row" estates to be constructed in Dublin - gated schemes of huge new homes with extra large sites. This scheme was different in that it sold sites for €675k and allowed buyers to design their own perfect homes in consultation with the scheme's architect. With six bedrooms, six bathrooms, five receptions and a giant kitchen/breakfastroom, all on a half acre, No2 Myra Manor is one of only nine homes to come to market in the last twenty years. It costs €1.75m