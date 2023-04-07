Liverpool boss Klopp insists wholesale changes against Chelsea ‘were not a message to players’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists he is remaining calm as a top-four finish continues to drift out of sight due to his side’s inconsistent form. The Reds boss said the wholesale changes made in midweek against Chelsea were not intended to send a message to under-performing players after an abject second-half performance at Manchester City where they conceded three goals to lose 4-1. For the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, Klopp removed more than half of that team, dropping the likes of Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, but while the City display partly influenced his thinking, it was not intended to provoke a response.