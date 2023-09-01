Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists the club are not planning any late deadline day moves
Ahead of Sunday's visit of Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool do not plan to make any late deadline day moves beyond completing a deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. On Thursday, the club agreed a £35million fee with the Bundesliga champions and the 21-year-old is on Merseyside for a medical and to complete the paperwork. However, despite a need for reinforcements in defence – Ibrahima Konate is injured and Virgil van Dijk is suspended – Klopp is not expecting any more business to be done.