Listen: Former FAI boss tries to recruit pals for 'easy money' scheme

Former FAI boss tries to recruit pals for 'easy money' scheme.

John Delaney is recruiting Irish contacts to become directors of brass-plate-style companies for overseas businesses involved in selling cannabis oil and other e-commerce schemes for €3,000 a year.

He has boasted that it is “money for jam”.

A Sunday Independent Investigation has established that Delaney, the former chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), has helped recruit some 10 Irish people as directors for companies that want to sell goods and process payments from bank accounts and companies based in Ireland.

A representative of the UK company that Delaney is working with told an undercover reporter that Irish recruits would be directors of firms whose businesses include dating websites, selling cannabis oil and body-building supplements.

Insisting the scheme was “one million per cent legitimate”, the UK company formations manager said his firm works with a small number of adult entertainment sites but recruits would not be required to work with them.