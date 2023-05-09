Lionel Messi cherishes ‘special honour’ after winning Laureus award in Paris

Lionel Messi described winning a Laureus Award as “a special honour” as he was crowned World Sportsman of the Year in Paris. The Paris St Germain forward was a joint winner of the award in 2020 alongside Lewis Hamilton, but he took sole honours this time after leading Argentina to World Cup glory last year. Messi won the World Cup for the first time in his glittering career in Qatar, earning the Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player in the process, and on Monday he also collected the Laureus prize for Team of the Year on behalf of the triumphant Argentina squad.