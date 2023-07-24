Limerick manager John Kiely passionately celebrates with JP McManus after All-Ireland final triumph

Limerick became the third county to win four All-Ireland hurling titles in a row after an impressive 0-30 to 2-15 win over Kilkenny in Croke Park. John Kiely’s Treaty men joined Cork (1941-1944) and Kilkenny (2006-2009) in winning a quartet of Liam MacCarthy Cups, with their latest triumph requiring a big second-half effort. As is their wont, Limerick reserved their best performance of the season for the biggest stage, repeating last year’s final win over Kilkenny, who have now suffered a record four All-Ireland final defeats since their last victory in 2015.