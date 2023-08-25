Lil Nas X asked for his Madame Tussauds figure to be able to greet fans

Lil Nas X requested for his Madame Tussauds London figure to have its arm outstretched so “fans could hold his hand as they meet him”, the museum said. The waxwork of the 24-year-old American musician was unveiled at the Baker Street attraction on Friday wearing a similar cowboy outfit to the Atelier Versace look the rapper wore as he picked up two awards at the 2020 Grammys. The figure has also donned a hat, boots and gold Versace jewellery.