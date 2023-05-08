Lightning lights up sky as thunder and heavy downpours hit parts of country
Darren Halley
There were a number of reports of thunder and lightning across the country this evening. People in parts of Dublin, Carlow and Kildare shared videos online of lightning strikes and thunderstorms. Met Éireann’s Status Yellow thunderstorm warning expired this evening at 9pm. The alert covered 11 counties with widespread rain forecast also. The national forecaster said potential impacts included spot flooding and hazardous travel conditions.