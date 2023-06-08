Red House, Colp West, Drogheda, Co. Meath - Virtual Tour

Nestled on 0.8 acre of mature landscaped gardens, ‘Red House’ is a stunning four bedroom country style home designed for perfect relaxation. The property, which is on the market with a price-tag of €975,000, is located close to the extremely sought after Dublin Road area on the south side of Drogheda Town, close to shops, public transport and all amenities. ’Red House’ is an exclusive, high-end, four bedroom detached property that extends to an impressive c.257 sq.m (c.2,766 sq.ft) throughout. The property has been completely renovated, extended and upgraded by its current owners over the years to impeccable standards, inside and out. This property is accessed via electric gates with a sweeping gravelled driveway, whilst remaining privately hidden behind mature trees and hedging upon its approach. This remarkable property is for sale under private treaty with Shane Black Property Advisors and Agents and more details, photos and a video and virtual tour are on his website: https://shaneblackproperty.ie/property/red-house-colp-west-drogheda-co-meath-a92-e6x4/