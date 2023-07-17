Liam Bolger works out in Prison

A murderer jailed over the killing of Christy Barry – linked to the Crumlin/Drimnagh feud – has been operating an online dating profile from prison. Dubliner Liam Bolger — who was convicted of the murder of Christopher Barry on September 13, 2008 — is understood to have used a smartphone to set up the page “seeking new beginnings” while on daily work release from Shelton Abbey. In addition to a Plenty of Fish dating profile, the Sunday World can reveal Bolger has also set up Instagram and Facebook pages under the alias Liam J Myles. In one video posted online, Bolger can be seen openly gesturing to the camera phone as he performs a yoga routine.