Leona Maguire interview after 1st Round of KPMG Women's PGA Championships

Leona Maguire speaks to the press after 1st Round of KPMG Women's PGA Championships. Leona Maguire kept her discipline and opened with a “stress-free” 69 to share the early lead in her quest for a maiden Major title in the KPMG Women’s PGA at Baltusrol. After clinching her second LPGA Tour win on Sunday, the new world No 12 hit every fairway and missed just two greens as she made four birdies and two bogeys in demanding early conditions to share the clubhouse lead with Japan’s Ayaka Furue.