Leo Varadkar refusing to rule out Garda involvement in RTE scandal

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he cannot rule the possibility that some actions involved in the RTE misreported payments scandal may have been on the wrong side of the law. Mr Varadkar said he did not think it had yet reached the point where the Garda needed to be involved, but he did raise concerns over whether payments made through the RTE barter account were compliant with company law. Arriving for a European Council summit meeting in Brussels, the Taoiseach was asked by reporters whether the disclosures to date merited the involvement of the Garda.