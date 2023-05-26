LEGOLAND Windsor reveals world's first life-sized LEGO Ferrari Daytona

The world's first life-sized LEGO Ferrari Daytona has been 'unboxed'. It will go on permanent display at LEGOLAND's latest attraction, LEGO Ferrari Build and Race, which opens this Saturday 27th May. The life-size LEGO Ferrari Daytona SP3 is made from 402,836 LEGO bricks, weighs more than 1.5 tonnes and took a team of builders and designers 2,000 hours to replicate the high-performance sports car. Credit: PA Media