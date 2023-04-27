Legoland reveals new miniature depicting the King’s coronation

The new lego area features a replica of Buckingham Palace with figurines of the King and Queen Consort standing on the balcony. While the Windsor Castle shows the royal concert. The display also includes a gold state coach depicting the King’s journey down the Mall, along with a depiction of the Windsor Castle Coronation concert complete with an orchestra and the Royal Family seated in the Royal Box. Interview with Paula Laughton, Chief Model Maker at Legoland Windsor.