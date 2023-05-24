Leaving Certificate: Computer Science exam analysis

The Leaving Certificate exams kicked off this year with Computer Science. The paper which has only been broadly available outside of trial schools since 2020 takes place before the traditional June exam period. This year’s paper returned to some of the original elements of the exam prior to Covid adjustments, most notably in the marks awarded to questions. Daire Ó Muirgheasa, Computer Science teacher with the Institute of Education, states that this combined with the adjustments that naturally come with a new subject result in it being “hard to get a read on what is be expected from the students”. That being said, Ó Muirgheasa notes that overall it was “a reasonable paper with a few oddly worded challenges”.