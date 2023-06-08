Leaving Cert Analysis - English (Higher) Paper 2

English (Higher) Paper 2 – Leaving Cert analysis by Clodagh Havel, The Institute of Education. At its heart, this paper was accessible and provided ample opportunities for students to apply prepared material and their own perspectives on the texts. However, phrasing meant that those rushing to quickly scan the questions will find them tricky and feel a twinge of panic. A pause, a breath, and a mind map were vital in order to get to grips with what was really being asked.