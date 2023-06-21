Leaving Cert Analysis 2023- Accounting (Higher) - John Taylor

Students taking the Leaving Cert accounting higher level paper would have been “pushed to complete all four questions in time,” according to teacher John Taylor.

However, Mr Taylor, of The Institute of Education, Dublin, said anticipated topics appeared, so students familiar with previous trends will be relieved.

After the Covid adjustments that had allowed students to answer only three questions, this was the first year to return to the four/five-question paper, but “the increase in pressure was well-balanced by the examiner asking accessible and transparent questions,” he said.

In Section 1, Q1, he said both options for Q1 were “nice and doable and neither were overly long,” he said.

Mr Taylor said the inclusion of VAT with the goods in transit, the writing off of the patents commencing in 2020, as well as the suspense error involving an entry in the incorrect side of an account were the only parts “that might have caused some students to trip up if they did not read the question carefully”.