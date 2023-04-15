League of Ireland review: A thrilling pair of Dublin derbies threw up a total of nine goals

"People say there's too many Dublin derbies in the League of Ireland...I'm not so sure it's a bad thing" Sean O'Connor and Daniel McDonnell reviewed a thrilling Friday night in the LOI with a pair of Dublin derbies throwing up a total of nine goals. St Patrick's Athletic moved within four points of leaders Bohemians with a dramatic win at Dalymount Park, while Shamrock Rovers came from two behind to draw with Shelbourne. The lads also touch on a shocking night for Cork City and the seemingly inevitable rise of John Caulfield's Galway United