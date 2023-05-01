Lawyers for Seán Dunne’s bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter account

Lawyers acting for Seán Dunne’s US bankruptcy trustee want to be paid for monitoring his ex-wife Gayle Killilea’s Twitter account, invoices submitted to a court reveal. The glamorous former journalist’s social media activity became a focus for attention for the US law firm Curran Antonelli on at least two occasions, documents indicate, as they worked to recover fraudulent transfers made by her ex-husband, a Celtic Tiger era property development tycoon.