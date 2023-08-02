Laura Whitmore in Profile.

Home > Videos Laura Whitmore in ProfileLaura Whitmore in ProfileDarren HalleyToday at 18:35Laura Whitmore in Profile. Popular VideosMorePuffins departing early from Skellig MichaelDublin footballer Eoin Murchan serenades his team-mates on the Mansion House pianoGuard of honour held in Clones for 17-year-old victim of Monaghan crash Latest VideosMore stoppage time, Saudi spectre and City eye four in a row – PL talking pointsStepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old found dead in cotLaura Whitmore in ProfileFootage of the arrest of stepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-oldDomhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous fatherPowerful moment as 'Nothing Compares 2 U' is played at Croke Park before the GAA All-Ireland finalA couple save two people from a burning boat in Traverse Bay, MichiganBride walks down the aisle of flooded church in wedding gown following Typhoon DoksuriPope Francis arrives in Lisbon after recent surgeryRepublic of Ireland World Cup team arrive into Dublin AirportShow more Top StoriesAgri-businessEverything you might need to know about the tax implications of separation for farm familiesIrish NewsSharon Osbourne: ‘England stole Ireland’s land and tortured its people, but you must move on’ Irish News‘I tried to revive them, but there was nothing I could do’ – heartbroken dad reveals attempt to save daughter and best friend after Monaghan debs crashInternational SoccerSinead Farrelly’s actions betray Katie McCabe’s words as stats far exceeded those of her captain Latest NewsMoreVideosMore stoppage time, Saudi spectre and City eye four in a row – PL talking points19:08CrimeMan (30) dies following one-punch attack in road rage incident in Dublin on Sunday19:06Golf‘The play-offs nearly owe me one at this stage’ – Shane Lowry hoping for change of fortune as he eyes FedEx Cup place18:54League of Ireland‘I was like a kid at Christmas’ – Dundalk favourite Daryl Horgan delighted to return to former club18:47VideosStepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old found dead in cot18:35VideosLaura Whitmore in Profile18:35VideosFootage of the arrest of stepfather guilty of murdering 10-month-old18:34VideosDomhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father18:30Celebrity NewsDomhnall Gleeson: I don’t feel the need to apologise for having a famous father18:30BoxingKatie Taylor rematch with Chantelle Cameron confirmed for 3Arena on November 25th18:24