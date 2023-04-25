Late Queen’s coronation was joyous celebration in aftermath of Second World War

The 1953 coronation was a morale boost in the tough post-war years as millions celebrated the historic day. Elizabeth II was crowned in a deeply religious ceremony in Westminster Abbey on June 2. For a day, street parties banished the hardship of rationing and shortages in the wake of the Second World War – and even atrocious, unseasonal weather could not dampen the enthusiasm. People began to bed down in the streets of London as early as 48 hours before Tuesday's ceremony to make sure they had a standing place to watch the Queen pass by. By Monday evening, in pouring rain and driving wind, half a million people were already lining the procession route.