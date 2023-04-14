Klopp on Bellingham: No point talking about things you can't have

Press conference with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of his side's Premier League match against Leeds.Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said there was no point in talking about things he could not have when asked about the club’s decision to pull out of the running to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham. Liverpool have long been linked with the Borussia Dortmund teenager, seen as one of the brightest young talents on the planet, and had reportedly laid extensive groundwork in a bid to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield this summer.