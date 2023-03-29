King Charles and Camilla touch down in Germany at start of first state visit
The King and Queen Consort have arrived in Germany for the start of their first state visit – a three-day tour of one of the EU’s leading nations. Charles and Camilla said in a joint statement, released on their official Twitter account, it was a “great joy” to be able to develop the “longstanding friendship between our two nations”. The couple were greeted by a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by two fighter jets after they emerged from the ministerial plane Voyager. As a mark of respect, two Typhoon jets escorted the plane carrying the King and Queen Consort, their entourage and a large number of media for a period as it approached Berlin-Brandenburg Government Airport. Waiting at the bottom of Voyager’s steps to welcome the monarch and his wife was a line of dignitaries including the British ambassador to Germany, Jill Gallard, and the State Secretary Dorte Dinger.