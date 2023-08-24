King and Queen to visit France in September

The King and Queen’s state visit to France, postponed after widespread rioting, will now take place in September, Buckingham Palace has announced. Charles and Camilla were due to tour Paris and Bordeaux in March but, after violent nationwide demonstrations by those opposed to President Emmanuel Macron’s retirement age reforms, the trip was shelved. The overseas tour was to be the King and his wife’s first state visit, but Germany – the second leg of the journey – became the historic first destination for the royal couple.