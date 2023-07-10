Kevin Bakhurst calls for maximum transparency from Tubridy and Kelly at committee

RTÉ’s new director general (DG) Kevin Bakhurst has said a “judgement” will be soon be made about Ryan Tubridy’s future. He and his agent must provide “maximum transparency” at tomorrow’s committee, Mr Bakhurst said. He was speaking to media on his first day as DG outside the scandal-hit public broadcaster. “As far as Ryan goes, we will see how this week goes and we will need to make a decision on that soon,” he said. He added that there has not yet been a decision made about his future at the broadcaster yet.