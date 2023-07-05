Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae raises ambulances delays in Dáil after story in The Kerryman

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the Government is continuing to invest in ambulances services across the country after the plight of a Kerry man was raised in the Dáil today, Wednesday, July 5. The story on the front page of The Kerryman today highlighted the medical emergency suffered by Portmagee man Brendan ‘Cap’ Murphy who suffered horrific injuries in a fall from an attic ladder and had to wait for three hours for an ambulance.