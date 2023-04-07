Keep your pet safe: Dogs Trust highlight hidden toxic threats for dogs this Easter

A survey by the charity found 99% of dog owners know chocolate is txic for dogs - but 1 in 5 dogs have still managed to get their paws on it. Veterinary and Welfare Manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, Niamh Curran-Kelly said: “We are asking owners to be vigilant and keep any tasty, yet toxic treats, safely out of the reach of their dogs.

Vomiting, diarrhea, excessive thirst, tremors, and drooling are all signs that a dog may have eaten something toxic. If your dog exhibits any of these symptoms, please contact your local vet practice immediately for advice. The sooner treatment is administered, the better chance your dog has of a full recovery.”