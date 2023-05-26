Katie Taylor rematch ‘dead in the water’ admits Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano has admitted the prospect of a rematch against Katie Taylor is ‘dead in the water’ in the wake of Taylor’s first career loss at the 3Arena last weekend. It was Serrano’s withdrawal from a rematch against Taylor which prompted the Bray fighter to call out Chantelle Cameron in a post on Instagram. This set in motion a series of events which ended in Taylor’s bid to become a two-weight undisputed world champion failing. Interviewed by Ariel Helwani on his MMA hour podcast, Serrano said she thought it was a mistake on Taylor’s part to challenge Cameron.