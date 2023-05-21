Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool have not been good enough for top-four finish

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp accepted his side have not been good enough to qualify for the Champions League this season. A 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa not only ended a nine-match winning run but also made their outside hopes of making the top-four even more remote. They would have to win their final match at Southampton and rely on Newcastle or Manchester United not picking up another point from their remaining two games, an outcome Klopp admits is not going to happen.