Jurgen Klopp admits he is still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might find himself on the growing list of Premier League managerial casualties this season were it not for his past achievements at Anfield.

Sunday’s exits of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester and Graham Potter from Chelsea made it a record 12 managerial departures in the Premier League this season – not counting Potter’s decision to leave Brighton for Stamford Bridge – with managers under pressure like never before.

It is only a year since Liverpool came within a couple of games of an unprecedented quadruple, losing the Champions League final to Real Madrid and finishing a point behind Manchester City in the title race, but even so discontent was growing among fans after Saturday’s 4-1 loss to City.