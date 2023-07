Irish hotel adds a dozen life-size dinosaurs to its back garden. A dozen animatronic dinosaurs now call Kilkenny home. The T-Rex and friends wait along a walking trail. At Newpark Hotel, just outside the city. There's also a fairy trail, bouncy castle area and dino talks. Dinosaur numbers have doubled since the park began a year ago. Hotel guests go free, while other customers pay. And there's more to come...