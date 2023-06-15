Jude Bellingham 'grateful' to take Zidane's No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid unveiling

Jude Bellingham spoke of how he is 'grateful' to take Zidane's No. 5 shirt at Real Madrid unveiling Real announced the signing of the 19-year-old England international on Wednesday and he was unveiled in the Spanish capital on Thursday afternoon after signing a six-year deal. The LaLiga giants paid an initial 103million euros (£88.5m) to land Bellingham, who moved to Germany from boyhood club Birmingham in 2020. He had been linked with a return to England with the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool but ultimately decided to join the record 14-time European Cup winners.