Juanma Lillo in ‘continuous contact’ with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City assistant boss Juanma Lillo says he will be in continuous contact with absent manager Pep Guardiola this weekend. Lillo is set to take charge of the champions’ next two fixtures – starting with Sunday’s trip to Sheffield United – as Guardiola recovers from back surgery in Spain. Guardiola underwent the procedure earlier this week and is not due to return until after next month’s international break. However, Lillo – who rejoined the City backroom staff this summer after a year away – insists all his direction will still come from his fellow Spaniard.