Jon Rahm dedicated his Masters triumph victory to Seve Ballesteros after claiming his second major title on the 40th anniversary of his late idol’s second win at Augusta National. Rahm’s four-shot win over Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson also came on what would have been Ballesteros’s 66th birthday and was rounded off with a par on the 18th of which the mercurial Spaniard would have been proud.