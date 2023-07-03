Joe Biden to meet King Charles during July visit to UK

Joe Biden will meet the King and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when he visits the UK later this month. A visit to the UK had long been expected and comes after Mr Sunak visited Washington last month for talks with the US president. “President Biden is scheduled to travel to the United Kingdom, Lithuania, and Finland from July 9-13. “President Biden will first travel to London, United Kingdom for engagements with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to further strengthen the close relationship between our nations,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.