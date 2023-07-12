Jeremy Vine says unnamed BBC presenter ‘needs to come forward now’

TV and radio star Jeremy Vine has said the unnamed presenter at the heart of the BBC furore “needs to come forward” adding that “the longer he leaves it the worse it will be for him”. Vine and Piers Morgan are among the high-profile figures who have called for the unnamed BBC presenter to go public, with a number of other BBC stars including Gary Lineker, Nicky Campbell, Rylan Clark and Vine all being forced to publicly deny they are the person in question.