Jeremy Hunt says no decision on compensation for infected blood victims

Jeremy Hunt said “no decisions” have been made over compensation for the victims of the “terrible” contaminated blood scandal following their decades of suffering. Appearing before the official Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday, the Chancellor said he is “absolutely content” the Government has been working “at pace” on setting out a full compensation scheme. It comes after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at by those watching the proceedings in central London earlier this week when insisting ministers were working quickly to deliver the payments. Campaigners hope Mr Hunt will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.