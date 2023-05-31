Japan and South Korea activated emergency sirens after North Korea launched a satellite
Sathishaa Mohan
Early on Wednesday, when North Korea attempted to launch a satellite, a rare wailing air raid sirens and mobile phone alerts calling for evacuations rattled residents of the South Korean capital, Seoul. However, the nuclear-armed North Korea's sixth satellite launch ended in failure, with the booster and payload falling into the sea, but not before triggering emergency alerts and evacuation warnings in parts of South Korea and Japan.