Jamie Oliver says his new children's book helped him lose 'baggage' from childhood dyslexia

TV chef Jamie Oliver said writing his new children's book helped him to recover from the "baggage" of dealing with dyslexia at school. Oliver said he still struggled to read his own book, Billy And The Giant Adventure, which he based on stories he had told his children. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he could read the book, he said: "It's tricky. I can't do it. It takes me about five times longer than, say, an average person, because you have to just concentrate to the max." The chef said he hoped his experience showed the need for schools to work harder to help children with dyslexia and other conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) to flourish, by helping them to learn the "strengths" they could find in their conditions. "There's so many kids are left by the wayside," he said. "There's parts of many isms, whether it's ADD or ADHD, this, that and the other, that can be strengths, but there's lots of challenges. "So you need to just have the tools, and the support from adults to give you the tools, to problem-solve around expressing yourself. "We know what teachers are like when you support them properly, how they can support kids. So I think if we're talking about levelling up as a country, it really does start in education and it does start with taking kids and allowing them to shine and do their thing, really."