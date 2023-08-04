Jamie Dornan in Profile

Home > Videos Jamie Dornan in ProfileJamie Dornan in Profile Sathishaa MohanToday at 17:00Watch Jamie Dornan's life story from early life till date here. Popular VideosMore‘The hands of the two girls touching as though off to heaven together’ – priest tells funeral of Kiea McCannARCHIVE: Video shows truck stuck on top of Conor Pass in west KerryARCHIVE: Video compares noise around Dublin Airport before and after flight paths were changed Latest VideosJamie Dornan in ProfileLife for man who murdered boxer Tyson Fury’s cousinVera Pauw joyously dances on stage during Irish World Cup homecomingAndrew Tate says he will be ‘absolutely exonerated’ on charges of rape and human trafficking after release from house arrestToday's News in 90 seconds - August 4thIreland v Italy: Iain Henderson speaks ahead of captaining Ireland against ItalyPremier League transfer round-up: Hojlund on verge of sealing Manchester United moveCar crashes into a ditch while trying to undercut a bin lorryToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 4th AugustIreland v Italy: Andy Farrell speaks after Ireland team named to face ItalyShow more Top StoriesIrish NewsEllen Coyne: Jennifer Zamparelli is missing the point – people are sick to death of RTÉ presenters jumping on the gravy trainIrish News‘I killed a truck driver. That put me on a bad road’ – docker sacked after going to work 23 times over cocaine limitIrish NewsBreaking | Two flights diverted from Dublin Airport after drone sightingGaelic Football‘Mick was gangly, all arms and legs... but he learned’ Latest NewsMorePoliticsDrew Harris to remain Garda Commissioner even if rank and file gardaí vote no confidence in him - Leo Varadkar17:11PoliticsLeo Varadkar plays down possibility of free childcare for poorest households17:09Soccerexclusive | Ireland star James McClean ready to join Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Hollywood project at Wrexham 17:03VideosJamie Dornan in Profile17:00Irish NewsBreaking | Two flights diverted from Dublin Airport after drone sighting16:58Premier League‘It’s not for me to judge’ – Gareth Southgate understands criticism of Jordan Henderson following Saudi move16:32VideosLife for man who murdered boxer Tyson Fury’s cousin16:24World NewsKremlin critic Alexei Navalny jailed for further 19 years on extremism charges16:23Irish NewsGardaí arrest teenager and man (20s) in relation to ongoing investigation into multiple burglaries15:52Irish News‘I killed a truck driver. That put me on a bad road’ – docker sacked after going to work 23 times over cocaine limit15:43