Jagger and Richards honoured in hometown for Rolling Stones achievements

Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards have been honoured in their hometown with two statues to celebrate their musical achievements with The Rolling Stones. The bronze sculptures, dubbed The Glimmer Twins, capture frontman Sir Mick singing into a microphone mid-movement while Richards slashes on his guitar. Created by artist Amy Goodman after she was commissioned by Dartford Borough Council, the statues were unveiled at One Bell Corner in Dartford on Wednesday. Ms Goodman told the PA news agency that sculpting the works had been “one of the hugest honours” of her career and called the experience “very overwhelming”. She said the process of creating the work, which involved making models, casting into bronze and help from the Talos Art Foundry team, took about a year. The council founded the project to celebrate the musicians who were both born in the town in Kent, which is south-east of central London.