Jack O'Donoghue leads out Munster at Thomond Park homecoming following URC win

Limerick was a sea of red yesterday as thousands turned out to welcome home the Munster team after they clinched the United Rugby Championship (URC). Graham Rowntree’s team beat South African side Stormers on their home patch in Cape Town on Saturday. That followed on from a dramatic victory over Leinster in the semi-final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. A big crowd gathered at Thomond Park to show their appreciation to the players, who had the URC trophy with them. The team emerged from the tunnel and were greeted by huge cheers from the crowd. Family and friends of players joined in on the celebrations, as did team mascot Oscar.