Jack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris Olympics.

Home > Videos Jack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris OlympicsJack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris OlympicsSathishaa MohanToday at 20:48Jack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris Olympics. Popular VideosMoreExpensive motorbike robbed in broad daylight in Dublin‘Putin wouldn’t get away with some of what ye did’ – Mattie McGrath tells RTÉ board members and executivesBoy (6) survives nearly 40ft drop after zip line harness breaks at Mexican amusement park Latest VideosJack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris OlympicsTwo warm-up games is ‘best preparation England can have’ says Sarina WiegmanMan knocked down by car linked to family feudLeo Varadkar refusing to rule out Garda involvement in RTE scandalSupermodel Naomi Campbell announces the birth of her baby boyToday's Sports News in 90 Seconds - 30th JuneFormer Deputy Chairman of An Bord Pleanála, Paul Hyde leaves court after sentencingToday's News in 90 Seconds - June 30thAnd Just Like That Season 2 Official TrailerDenise O'Sullivan gets fitting World Cup send-off from friends and family in CorkShow more Top StoriesPersonal FinanceLATEST | Bank of Ireland outage: employers unable to pay staff and customers furious as app and online banking down Home & GardenHome Economics: I’d prefer to leave my home and valuables to grandchildren and friends rather than my children after some family dissent. Can I legally do this?Videos'Don't go anywhere' - President Joe Biden walks away during presenter's live interview outroIrish BusinessNama sells remaining stake in controversial Dublin Glass Bottle site Latest NewsMoreIrish NewsLATEST | Late Late Show to be cut by nearly two months when Patrick Kielty takes over, RTÉ admits21:51Personal FinanceSupermarket price wars: major retailer announces 10c cut to price of own-brand milk21:38Premier LeagueNicolas Jackson joins Chelsea after Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes AC Milan move21:03SportAoife O’Rourke joins Kellie Harrington and Jack Marley in hunt for gold medal at European Games 20:55VideosJack Marley gives emotional interview after qualifying for Paris Olympics20:48Irish BusinessNama sells remaining stake in controversial Dublin Glass Bottle site20:41World NewsPrince Harry seeking more than €500,000 in phone-hacking lawsuit, court documents show20:29Irish NewsFundraiser for family of hero mum who drowned after saving her son sees huge support20:17Gaelic Football‘They’d stick a knife in your head to do it. There is a nastiness there, they’d do anything to beat you’19:56MoviesMichael Douglas leads tributes to ‘wonderful actor’ Alan Arkin19:55