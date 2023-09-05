Jack Draper determined to put injuries behind him after US Open run

Jack Draper is determined to finally put his injuries behind him and prove he can become one of the top players in the world. Draper’s thrilling run at the US Open came to an end in the fourth round after a four-set defeat by Russian Andrey Rublev. The British number four, in the second week of a grand slam for the first time, fell 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 to eighth seed Rublev. But Draper’s performances this week will hopefully point to an upward curve in such a promising career hindered by fitness issues.