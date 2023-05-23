“It’s very clear that big savings are not being passed on to consumers." Mary Lou McDonald

Officials figures show wholesale electricity prices have fallen by 57pc since March last year – but over the same period prices to consumers have spiralled by 63pc, Sinn Fein leader, Mary Lou McDonald, has told the Dáil. “It’s very clear that big savings are not being passed on to consumers. "And while big companies’ profits keep rising, workers and families continue to be fleeced,” Ms McDonald told the Taoiseach. Ms McDonald repeated the story Longford-Westmeath TD, Sorca Clarke, of her party had told the Dáil last week. This told of a widow unable to pay for a headstone for her dead husband because the money had gone on paying a huge electricity bill, and leaving her now afraid of switching on her light at home. The Sinn Féin leader said that 12 weeks ago, the Taoiseach had pledged to effect energy price cuts to consumers – but nothing had been done.