Italian authorities hunt for man caught on camera scratching names into the Colosseum with a key

Italian officials are looking for a man who vandalised a Colosseum wall with a key

Authorities in Italy are searching for a visitor who wrote graffiti on a Colosseum wall, and Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has demanded harsh punishment for the as-yet-unidentified guy.

The tourist was seen in a video that was shared on social media on Saturday scratching his and his girlfriend's names on a Roman stone amphitheatre's inside wall with a key.

He wrote "Ivan + Hayley 23" on the wall.