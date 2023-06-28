Italian authorities hunt for man caught on camera scratching names into the Colosseum with a key
Authorities in Italy are searching for a visitor who wrote graffiti on a Colosseum wall, and Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has demanded harsh punishment for the as-yet-unidentified guy.
The tourist was seen in a video that was shared on social media on Saturday scratching his and his girlfriend's names on a Roman stone amphitheatre's inside wall with a key.
He wrote "Ivan + Hayley 23" on the wall.