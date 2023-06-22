Mother-of-one Patricia Larkin didn’t believe it when she was told she had made the Special Olympics World Games, she burst into tears when the news finally sunk in.

Mere months later and Patricia was swimming in a world final with her son Patrick (2) watching on alongside a contingent from her home town of Connemara.

The young Irish team came within seconds of a medal in the relay after being upgraded to the most difficult division.

'It shows there is no limit' – Ireland swimming relay team react after an incredible effort

Patricia’s mother Maureen broke the news of her qualification to her in November.

“I didn’t believe her. Went training that night and they all told me and I burst into tears,” she said.

“I’ve a two-year-old, so he’s here supporting me and my mum and dad, and his dad is here as well.

“It’s really nice that he can see me in the water because he’s getting into swimming now as well. He’s only but like I’ve been seeing him on the days I’m not swimming and I’m really proud that he’s actually in Berlin supporting me,” she added.

Maureen insisted Patrick was able to recognise his mum from the stands.

“She’d wave over and we’d say ‘Mammy’s over there’,” she said, explaining the joy of seeing her daughter represent Ireland on the world stage was “breathtaking”.

“The atmosphere, everything about it. It’s a dream come true.”

Ellie Armstrong (16) from Omagh Co. Tyrone competed strongly in the 200m freestyle final mere minutes before having to jump back into the water again for the relay.

It’s been a balancing act in recent months training for the games and her GCSE exams.

“It was kind of like two different forces trying to pull me down at the same time,” she said with a grin.

“They went a lot better than I expected. I had my usual youthful moments of emotion, but I just pulled through them I suppose.”

Despite the fine margins seeing the team miss out on relay medals, Eoghan O’Connell from Dundrum, south Dublin managed to pick up bronze in the open water swimming event.

His dad George attributed the success to “determination over adversity” as Eoghan sticks to a strict routine to be at his best throughout the year.

“He just knows that’s what he wants to do and he’s a self-starter. He would get up early in the morning and he would go swimming by himself. All during the winter he swam. He understands fully what this is and he knows what it means. He’s knows he’s swimming for Ireland,” he said.

Being in the highest division, a beaming George put the achievement into perspective, saying Ireland finished 5th out of 25 in the world.

“We’re very proud of the whole team,” he said.

“That’s an incredible result. There are many of the top athletes in the world, if you told them they’d get a fifth place in an Olympic final, they’d take your hand off for it.

“The effort they’ve all put in there is incredible and you have to credit the coaches, you really do. Their own time that the coaches put in to train them, you can’t put a price on it,” he said.

Elsewhere, there were tears of joy in the athletics when Kerry’s Ryan Griffin claimed silver in the mini-javelin.

Ryan jumped into the arms of his coaches and famiy in some of the most heartwarming scenes of the week. He had earlier competed in the 100m sprint.

At the Games, Ireland is never far from the minds of those in the positions of power.

Of course that’s not surprising when the CEO is Mayo woman Mary Davis, who has been carrying her Ireland 2003 volunteer jacket this week to mark the 20th anniversary.

Tim Shriver, the son of Special Olympics founder Eunice Kennedy Shriver, was nearby the Irish contingent at Berlin’s swimming complex.

And his message was simple, the Games needs to get back to Ireland.

“We have to come back. It’s 20 years now since we’ve had World Games in Ireland. They remain a landmark of our movement, the point of which our movement grew to become a full force in the global sports world and a full force for global messaging around inclusion and we wanna come back to Ireland,” Shriver, the Games chairman said.

“That’s up to the Irish, Irish people have to ask us, that’s all it takes. We rarely turn down an invitation, we’d be delighted to come back some day if leaders in the country felt that it was possible,” he added.

And while it’s not far from the minds, Berlin is still a long way from the west of Ireland, Patricia Larkin’s dad Kevin explained.

“I prefer Connemara,” he said, “open spaces” being the clincher.