Israeli PM feeling ‘very good’ after being taken to hospital with ‘dehydration’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he “feels very good” after being taken to hospital – and has admitted it was “not a good idea” to be out in the sun without a hat and water. In a video statement hours after being admitted for apparent dehydration on Saturday, the 73-year-old said: “Thank God, I feel very good.” He thanked medics and the public for messages of support and said he had “one request” – for people to drink water and act safely in the scorching summer heat.

