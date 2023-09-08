Irish tourist arrested in Spain after allegedly abandoning rental car following fatal crash

Spanish police hunting an Irishman who abandoned the scene of a fatal Costa Blanca accident have confirmed they have made an arrest.

They held the 29-year-old after tracking him down through the hire car he abandoned and alerting colleagues at ports and airports to make sure he didn’t leave the country.

The victim of the accident has been described locally as a 45-year-old Peruvian man. The accident happened around 4am last Saturday on the N-322 main road in the town of Torrevieja near Alicante, near to a park called Parque de las Naciones. Police only confirmed the arrest, thought to have occurred on Monday, today as they revealed the man had been released on bail pending further inquiries.

The unnamed man was held on suspicion of manslaughter and abandoning the scene of an accident and has been warned he could face more than four years in prison and a lengthy driving ban if convicted.