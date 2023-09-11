Irish star Laura Whitmore supports cancer charity after losing ‘someone close’

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore said it is important to support cancer charities because “we’ll all be touched by cancer somewhere in our life” – as she described losing someone to the “terrible disease”. The former Love Island presenter, 38, was among the returning celebrities at an annual event at BGC Group on Monday to raise millions of pounds in memory of the 658 BGC employees and 61 Eurobrokers staff who died during the September 11 terror attacks in 2001.